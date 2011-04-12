Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Doubting EPA On Formaldehyde

Risk: Science panel says agency failed to support chemical's link to leukemia, other health problems

by Glenn Hess
April 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Nearly two-thirds of the formaldehyde market is for resins to make construction materials such as plywood.
Credit: Shutterstock
Nearly two-thirds of the formaldehyde market is for resins to make construction materials such as plywood.

An independent panel of scientific experts is questioning the Environmental Protection Agency's conclusion that formaldehyde causes respiratory cancers, leukemia, and several other health problems, including asthma.

EPA preliminarily concluded last June that formaldehyde can cause cancer in humans when it is inhaled and that up to one case of cancer could occur for every 1,000 people who breathe exposure levels the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention considers typical.

But in a review of the agency's findings, a committee of the National Academies' National Research Council (NRC) says that some of EPA's conclusions about the potential health effects of the widely used industrial chemical go beyond available scientific evidence.

The NRC analysis finds that the evidence is sufficient for EPA to conclude that formaldehyde causes cancer in the nose, nasal cavity, and upper throat. But the report asserts that EPA failed to support its determination that the chemical causes cancer in other sites in the respiratory tract or leukemia.

"EPA should revisit its arguments and include detailed descriptions of the criteria that were used to weigh evidence and assess causality," the committee says. The report also notes that EPA's draft assessment provides "little discussion about how asthma could be caused or exacerbated by formaldehyde exposure."

EPA has been working since 1998 to update its formaldehyde toxicity assessment. The agency's previous evaluation, completed in 1989, found the substance to be a "probable" human carcinogen. The chemical industry has been fighting efforts to classify formaldehyde as a "known" carcinogen, a designation that could lead to more stringent regulation.

NRC weighed in on EPA's latest findings after Sen. David Vitter (R-La.), an industry ally, put pressure on EPA to request an independent study. In 2009, Vitter, who received more than $61,000 in campaign contributions from the chemical industry during the last election cycle, blocked the confirmation of Yale University chemist Paul Anastas to head EPA's R&D office until the agency agreed to seek the NRC review.

EPA says it is examining NRC's recommendations. "EPA conducts peer review to assure only the highest quality science is used as the basis of our actions. Strong science depends on peer review and the robust discussions among scientists represents a strong scientific process," the agency says in a statement.

Formaldehyde is a case study in EPA paralysis, says David Andrews, senior scientist with the Washington, D.C.-based Environmental Working Group. "Despite being widely acknowledged as causing cancer, political meddling and endless review have stalled agency efforts to reduce consumer and worker exposures," he remarks.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer designated formaldehyde as a known carcinogen in 2006. In May 2009, the National Cancer Institute released study results linking formaldehyde exposure to leukemia. The U.S. National Toxicology Program released similar findings later that year.

Industry groups, including the American Chemistry Council, back the NRC panel's findings. "The levels of formaldehyde at which most people are exposed are not high enough to cause adverse health effects, according to the large body of research available," says ACC Senior Director Ann Mason. "We call on EPA to adopt the NRC findings when revising the risk assessment for formaldehyde."

Nearly two-thirds of the formaldehyde market is for resins to make construction materials such as plywood, particle board, fiber board, laminate flooring, and insulation and for vehicles coatings and brake linings. Other major uses include plastics for electronic, automotive and consumer goods, polyurethane foam, and adhesives and sealants for construction and consumer goods.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE