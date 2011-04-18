Evonik To Set Up Lighting R&D Center

Evonik Industries plans to set up an R&D unit called Light & Electronics at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Technology Park. Light & Electronics is the ninth of Evonik’s “project houses,” which are research centers staffed by up to 30 employees who develop new products in collaboration with commercial and academic partners. This one, the firm’s first outside Germany, targets the photovoltaic, display, light-emitting diode, and lighting industries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter