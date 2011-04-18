Florida Award To Frank Millero

Frank J. Millero, a professor of marine and atmospheric chemistry at the University of Miami, is the recipient of the 2011 Florida Award. Presented annually by the ACS Florida Section, the award recognizes outstanding contributions by a chemist in the southeastern U.S.
Millero’s research focuses on the global carbon dioxide cycle in oceans, ionic interactions in seawater, and trace metals in natural waters. He will receive the award during the 2011 Florida Annual Meeting & Exposition in May.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter