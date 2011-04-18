Herty Award To Mark Wightman

R . Mark Wightman, W. R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, is the recipient of the 2011 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, given annually by the ACS Georgia Section to recognize the work and service of outstanding chemists. Wightman was cited for his broad contributions to electrochemistry and neurochemistry. His research concerns microelectrodes and their use to probe complex chemical and biochemical phenomena.
