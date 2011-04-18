Indorama To Hike European Polyester

Indorama Ventures will expand its European polyethylene terephthalate (PET) capacity by 220,000 metric tons per year by the end of 2013. The Thai company, which operates five polyester facilities in Europe, says the project will boost its European capacity to 1.3 million metric tons. Indorama’s European asset base includes plants acquired from Eastman Chemical and Trevira. In the U.S., it recently built a plant in Alabama and acquired Invista’s PET business.
