Lanxess Expanding Specialty Rubber

Lanxess is boosting capacity for its Therban hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber by 40% at plants in Orange, Texas, and Leverkusen, Germany. The company has already begun work and expects to have the capacity on-line by the end of 2012. Lanxess says the investment will be in the “low single-digit euro amount” and add about 15 new jobs. Therban rubber resists degradation by fuels and ozone.
