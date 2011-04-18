Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Offshore Drilling Reviewed

by Rajendrani Mukhopadhyay
April 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock

Representatives from the offshore oil and gas drilling industry assured Congress that they are improving safety standards for deepwater drilling. The testimony was part of a hearing held earlier this month by a subcommittee of the House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space & Technology to review the industry’s efforts in coming up with innovative technologies that are safer and more environmentally friendly. At the hearing, which was held as the one-year anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico approaches, committee members highlighted the economic importance of deepwater drilling, citing Department of the Interior estimates for 2009, when 80% of offshore oil production and 45% of natural gas production took place in water depths of 1,000 feet or more. David Miller, standards director of the trade association American Petroleum Institute, and other witnesses said that improved industrial standards and response procedures for oil spills in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon accident are reducing risks. But Democrats on the panel, skeptical of the industry’s progress, stated that more technological innovations and emergency preparations are needed to make offshore drilling safe for workers and the environment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

White House Plans For Water Future
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
More Data Released On Oil Rig Calamity
Federal Rules For Fracking

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE