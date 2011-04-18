Remsen Award To Graham Fleming

The ACS Maryland Section has named Graham R. Fleming, Melvin Calvin Distinguished Professor of Chemical Biodynamics and founding director of the Institute for Quantitative Bioscience at the University of California, Berkeley, the winner of the 2011 Remsen Award.
This award honors Fleming’s seminal work elucidating complex chemical and biological dynamics in the condensed phase through the development and application of advanced multidimensional ultrafast spectroscopic methods. Fleming will present the Remsen lecture and receive the award on Oct. 5 at Johns Hopkins University.
