Styron Has New Name, Plans Latex In China

Styron plans to change its name to Trinseo. CEO Christopher Pappas says the name will better position the company, Dow Chemical’s former styrenic polymers business, as a global materials firm. “The name Styron is strongly tied to the styrenics chain—particularly polystyrene and styrene monomer, which are an important part of our company—but we are much more than that,” he says. Separately, the company will install a new styrene-butadiene latex unit at its Zhangjiagang, China, plant by the end of 2012. The company says the additional production will meet demand from China’s burgeoning paper industry, which uses the latex to impart durability.
