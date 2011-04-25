Baxter To Buy Prism, Getting Heart Drug

Baxter International has agreed to acquire Prism Pharmaceuticals, a privately held drug firm that recently received FDA approval for the antiarrhythmic agent Nexterone. Baxter will pay $170 million at closing and up to $168 million in sales-based milestones. Sold as a ready-to-use premixed intravenous bag, Nexterone requires no admixing, Baxter says, thus eliminating the risk of medication errors as a result of compounding. Prism had previously selected Baxter as its contract manufacturer.
