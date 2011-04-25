Ipsen Licenses Prostate Cancer Drug

Paris-based Ipsen will pay $35 million up front for the right to codevelop Active Biotech’s prostate cancer compound tasquinimod outside of the Americas and Japan. Active Biotech could score up to $285 million in milestone payments as the drug candidate progresses toward the market. Tasquinimod is in a Phase III trial involving men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Ipsen says the compound will complement its oncology portfolio.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter