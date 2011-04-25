LLNL Director To Retire

George H. Miller has announced his retirement in October as the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). He will also step down as president of Lawrence Livermore National Security (LLNS), which manages LLNL for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. Miller, a physicist who specialized in nuclear weapons, became LLNL’s director in 2006 when the laboratory was under the management of the University of California. In 2007, he was appointed LLNS president when the laboratory’s management contract was awarded to LLNS. Except for serving as an adviser to former secretary of energy James D. Watkins in 1989–90, Miller spent his career at LLNL. As director, Miller guided LLNL through the new management transition, reduced operating costs, and explored ways to improve LLNL’s security missions.
