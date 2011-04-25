Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Mending With Light

Materials Chemistry: Light prompts metallosupramolecular polymers to repair themselves

by Bethany Halford
April 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
The self-healing metallosupramolecular polymers are made from repeating units of a small polymer with ligands that bind to metals.
The self-healing metallosupramolecular polymers are made from repeating units of a small polymer with ligands that bind to metals.

Scratches, cuts, and cracks, although they may seem small, can add up to big bucks when they’re in polymer coatings. Just ask anyone who’s found a scratch to their car’s paint job. Thanks to a family of metallosupramolecular polymers, spot-repairing damage to paints, coatings, and polymer thin films could one day be as simple as shining an ultraviolet light on them (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature09963).

The self-healing material, which comes from a group led by Stuart J. Rowan of Case Western Reserve University and Christoph Weder of the University of Fribourg, in Switzerland, is based on short polymer chains that terminate in a ligand that can coordinate to a metal ion. “When we put in a metal ion—in this case either zinc or lanthanum—the components bind to the metal and essentially form a high-molecular-weight polymer,” Rowan explains.

When light shines on the polymer, the metal-binding ligands absorb the light’s energy and convert it into heat, which, in turn, makes the metal ion break ties with the ligands. “What you’re doing is depolymerizing the system using this photothermal process,” Rowan says. The depolymerized material is liquid and can flow into and heal cracks or scratches. “When you remove the light, the ligands rebind to the metal, polymerizing again and reestablishing the mechanical strength of the material,” he adds. All of which takes place in under a minute.

There are other light-activated self-healing materials, but they rely on embedded particles or agents, which can be exhausted, or they use irreversible chemical reactions for healing. “We’ve used a reversible reaction,” Rowan says, “so you can scratch and heal and scratch and heal.”

The work “represents a major step forward in the nascent field of self-healing polymers,” comments Michael R. Kessler, a materials science and engineering professor at Iowa State University. “What makes this approach potentially so useful is that the light can be directed locally at the damaged region, so that bonds are only re-formed where the damage occurs, allowing the undamaged material to continue to carry load during the healing process.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Opening and closing nano-venetian blinds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
En Route To Polymer That Heals Upon Squeezing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mechanical Force Activates Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE