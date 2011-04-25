Reliance Plans Huge Polyester Expansion

Reliance Industries has embarked on a large-scale expansion of its polyester business in India. The company will build a 2.3 million-metric-ton-per-year purified terephthalic acid facility in Dahej, a special economic zone in Gujarat. Also in Dahej, it will build a 540,000-metric-ton polyethylene terephthalate plant and a 290,000-metric-ton polyester staple fiber plant. In nearby Silvassa, Reliance will build polyester filament yarn and texturized yarn plants. The company isn’t providing cost figures or completion dates.
