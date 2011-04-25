Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Whither Nuclear Power?

April 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Long ago, steam was found to be a fascinating, easily produced form of the universally available resource, water. “Boilers” safely producing steam heat and hot water for baths and myriad cleansing processes are now appreciated worldwide. But it took many decades to develop safe boiler pressure control. I estimate that there might have been several tens of thousands of individuals killed and injured over the past couple of centuries in boiler explosions. It took that much time to research, develop, engineer, produce, and regulate the materials, structural designs, and instrumentation to make the use of boilers both reasonably safe and common.

Now I watch with great concern the consequences of tsunami and earthquake damage to nuclear power plants and then to the people of Japan. We won’t know for a while the human casualties caused by released radiation there. We just know for sure that massive research and engineering must be applied to the design, instrumentation, materials, siting, construction, start-up, operation, and controlled shutdown of nuclear power plants there and everywhere else.

My experience is in rocket science, industrial gases production, and operations with hazardous materials. Therein we proclaim safe operations as our first priority. That’s the way we have to go forward with nuclear power in the U.S. In the quarter or half century ahead we should also solve the long-term storage, or more desirably, the detoxification, of waste products. In that same time span, we might be able to solve the knotty problems involved in switching to safe nuclear fusion power production.

E. Ellsworth Hackman III
Hockessin, Del.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Assessing nuclear power
The vulnerability of nuclear
NAS Report Urges Nuclear Industry To Prepare For Natural Hazards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE