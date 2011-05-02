Air Products Expands Electronics Facility

Air Products & Chemicals is expanding its electronic materials development and production facility in Carlsbad, Calif., this year. The company is boosting capacity for its PDEMS-brand porous diethoxymethylsilane, a dielectric that insulates circuitry in advanced semiconductors. Expanded development labs at the site will support the introduction of precursors used to deposit silicon nitride and oxide films in electronics. And new tools are being added for product development and process demonstration.
