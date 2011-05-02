Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Defluorinase Reaction Mechanism is Mapped

Biochemists capture the first detailed molecular view of the biocatalytic activity of rare enzymes that break C–F bonds

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 2, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

X-ray crystal structure studies have revealed the first detailed molecular view of the biocatalytic activity of rare fluoroacetate dehalogenase enzymes, which represent one of the very few natural chemical species that can deconstruct the extremely strong carbon-fluorine bond. Peter W. Y. Chan, Emil F. Pai, and coworkers of the University of Toronto obtained high-resolution “snapshots” of a defluorinase in action and used them to map the reaction coordinates along each step of the defluorination pathway, from the free enzyme to enzyme-fluoro­acetate intermediates to the enzyme-product complex (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja200277d). These pictures reveal that enzymatic defluorination requires a finely tailored halide pocket in which amino acid residues supply three hydrogen bonds to stabilize a fluoride ion when released from fluoroacetate—one of the few natural organofluorine compounds known. An aspartate residue serves as a nucleophile to eject the fluorine. The three H-bond contacts are similar to the fluo­rine binding of a single known fluorinase enzyme that forms C–F bonds, suggesting this setup is a common strategy for directing fluorine biochemistry, the researchers note. These observations may ultimately lead to engineered enzymes for the synthesis, disposal, and recycling of organofluorine chemicals, they add.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
The progress of an enzymatic defluorination in which fluoroacetate (shown with electron density maps) surrounded by key residues in the binding pocket is stripped of its fluorine atom.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
The progress of an enzymatic defluorination in which fluoroacetate (shown with electron density maps) surrounded by key residues in the binding pocket is stripped of its fluorine atom.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unusual monooxygenase mechanism adds oxygen to molecules without oxidizing them
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial enzyme turns α-amino acids into β-amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme’s Elusive Proton Donor Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE