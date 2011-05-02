Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Iceland Ash Did Pose Hazard

Analysis of particles supports aviation officials’ decision to ground flights after last year’s volcanic eruption

by Carmen Drahl
May 2, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ómar Óskarsson (photo); NanoGeoScience group, U of Copenhagen (micrograph)
Gíslason (left) and Alfredsson collected ash, which upon inspection by SEM revealed tiny ash specks on larger ash particles.
Credit: Ómar Óskarsson (photo); NanoGeoScience group, U of Copenhagen (micrograph)
Gíslason (left) and Alfredsson collected ash, which upon inspection by SEM revealed tiny ash specks on larger ash particles.

Nanoscale scrutiny of ash that spewed from an Icelandic volcano last year reveals that the tiny particles were uncommonly sharp and abrasive—and likely would have spelled trouble for aircraft in their path (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1015053108). Aviation officials in Europe “were right to close the airspace when they did,” says study leader Susan L. S. Stipp, a geochemist at the University of Copenhagen. Her colleagues Sigurdur R. Gíslason and Helgi A. Alfredsson from the University of Iceland collected ash about 35 miles from the crater as the Eyjafjallajökull volcano was erupting. A combination of techniques, including scanning electron microscopy, revealed that ash from the early stages of the explosive eruption was exceptionally fine and sharp and remained so even after being stirred in water in the lab for two weeks to simulate exposure to rain or fog. Stipp notes that abrasiveness isn’t the only potential problem; the small particle size makes it easier for ash to melt and potentially clog parts of jet engines. The team hopes their protocol for characterizing ash will aid risk assessment during future eruptions.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Árni Sæberg
A plume of ash rises from the volcano, which is capped by the Eyjafjallajökull glacier, as seen on April 14, 2010.
Credit: Árni Sæberg
A plume of ash rises from the volcano, which is capped by the Eyjafjallajökull glacier, as seen on April 14, 2010.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hunga Tonga eruption shook up stratospheric chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radioactive plume detected above Europe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nuked zinc isotopes on Earth support moon formation theory

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE