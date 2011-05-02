Lilly And Medtronic In Parkinson’s Pact

Eli Lilly & Co. has joined with Minneapolis-based device maker Medtronic to deliver a neurotrophic-factor-based therapy in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease. Lilly has biosynthetically engineered a variant of glial-cell-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF), a protein that promotes the growth and survival of brain cells. In the past, GDNF was difficult to administer as a gene therapy because of its inability to cross the blood-brain barrier. Under the collaboration, Medtronic will use its implantable drug infusion system technology to deliver the Lilly compound.
