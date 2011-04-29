Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Policy: Pediatricians Join Push For Reform Of Law Governing Chemical Production

by Cheryl Hogue
April 29, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Children’s doctors are adding their voices to calls for Congress to overhaul the federal law that governs the manufacture of commercial chemicals.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says U.S. policy on managing chemicals needs substantial revision to better protect children and pregnant women. “Difference in biological susceptibility and exposures in children versus adults supports the need for strong consideration of children in chemicals policies,” AAP says in a detailed statement published on April 25 (Pediatrics, DOI:10.1542/peds.2011-0523).

AAP joins three other national medical groups—the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association, and the American Public Health Association—that are calling for reform of the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act.

Specifically, AAP calls for “postmarketing surveillance” to look for adverse health effects from a compound after it is commercialized. This proposal would require manufacturers to conduct biomonitoring studies to check for the presence of newly marketed chemicals in people’s bodies.

In addition, AAP wants precaution, and not just risk, to be a basis for regulating chemicals. Limits or bans of substances “should be based on reasonable levels of concern and not depend on demonstrated negative health effects after release,” the group says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA plans broad review of 2 phthalates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court finds flaws in rule on phthalates in children’s products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Requires Data On Cadmium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE