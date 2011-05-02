Sodium Cyanide Set By Cyanco And Ascend

Cyanco Holding has signed an agreement with Ascend Performance Materials under which it will build a 55,000-metric-ton-per-year sodium cyanide plant at Ascend’s Alvin, Texas, site by the end of 2012. Cyanco already produces 70,000 metric tons of sodium cyanide, which is used to extract gold from ore, at two plants in Nevada. Ascend, Solutia’s former nylon business, generates hydrogen cyanide as a by-product of acrylonitrile manufacturing.
