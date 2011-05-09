Dow, Oregon State To Alter Tree Genetics

Scientists at Dow AgroSciences and Oregon State University will work together on advancing tree biotechnology. OSU scientists will use zinc-finger nuclease technology, which Dow calls Exzact, to make targeted genome modifications in hybrid poplars. The program will focus on genes for flowering and reproduction as part of research into tree improvement, an area of interest to the lumber, paper, and bioenergy industries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter