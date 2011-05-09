Endocrine Disrupter Program’s Troubles

To get timely results from its Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program (EDSP), EPA needs to beef up its management of the effort, says a report released last week by the agency’s inspector general. EDSP, established in 1998, has not yet determined whether any chemical is an endocrine disrupter. The inspector general’s report concludes, “While we acknowledge that EDSP encountered difficulties and delays, its lack of progress is also due to EPA’s lack of management control over the program.” The report recommends that EPA institute a management plan and accountability measures to track the program’s results. Without these, the report predicts, EDSP will not establish an effective screening and testing program, and the agency’s goal of protecting human health and the environment from endocrine disrupters will be delayed further. The report also recommends that EPA define the chemicals it will screen and test in the program. In addition, it says the agency needs to develop and publish a standard methodology for prioritizing chemicals to be screened and tested.