Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Endosulfan Banned Worldwide

Persistent Pollutants: Certain uses of pesticide can continue until 2017

by Cheryl Hogue
May 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Protesters in the Philippines expressed their support for a global endosulfan ban while negotiations took place in Geneva.
Credit: Newscom
Protesters in the Philippines expressed their support for a global endosulfan ban while negotiations took place in Geneva.

Countries have agreed to a global phaseout of endosulfan, an environmentally persistent pesticide that can cause neurological and reproductive problems in people and wildlife.

More than 120 nations struck the deal on April 29 under the Stockholm Convention, an international treaty for controlling persistent organic pollutants. They endorsed the endosulfan ban after five days of negotiations in Geneva.

Under the deal, most uses of endosulfan will cease in 2012. However, this organochlorine insecticide may be used on certain combinations of crops and pests until 2017. For example, endosulfan can continue to be used on cotton to control bollworms.

Some 18,000 to 20,000 tons of endosulfan are produced each year, according to the United Nations. India makes about 10,000 tons; China manufacturers some 5,000 tons; and Israel, Brazil, and South Korea produce the rest. The biggest users of this pesticide are India, Brazil, and China, with Argentina and the U.S. also consuming significant quantities. The chemical is used mainly on cotton, coffee, and tea, the UN says.

During the talks in Geneva, Indian officials fought hard against the phaseout. The Indian government owns Hindustan Insecticides Ltd., which manufactures endosulfan. When other governments agreed to exemptions for certain uses, India signed on to the ban.

"With a plethora of alternatives already available, we'd have preferred to see no exemptions included in the decision," says Karl Tupper, a staff scientist with Pesticide Action Network North America, a group that lobbies for alternatives to hazardous pesticides. But the detailed list of acceptable crop-pest combinations means that during the phaseout, endosulfan can only be used in specific situations, Tupper adds.

Currently, 80 countries have banned endosulfan or announced that they would phase out use of the chemical, according to Pesticide Action Network.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced last year that domestic use of endosulfan would end by 2016. However, the U.S. is not a partner in the Stockholm Convention, though it participated in the negotiations in Geneva as an observer.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA axes pentachlorophenol wood preservative
Chemicals Added To Rotterdam Treaty
Chemicals Tapped For Listing In Treaty

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE