Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ketenes Finally Give In To Cycloadditions

Compounds finally join list of unsaturated substrates used in transition-metal-catalyzed cycloadditions

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 9, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

In a chemical first, ketenes have been incorporated into nickel-catalyzed cycloaddition reactions, somehow avoiding decarbonylation of the ketene that has thwarted past attempts (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja2007627). Nearly every conceivable unsaturated substrate—alkynes, dienes, carbon dioxide, nitriles, isocyanates, and carbonyls—has been used in transition-metal-catalyzed cycloadditions. But ketenes had been notoriously absent from that list. The reason is not because ketenes are unreactive with typical cycloaddition catalysts, Janis Louie of the University of Utah and coworkers note, but because of the tendency of ketenes to shed their carbonyl groups to form alkenes and unreactive metal-CO complexes. “In view of these pitfalls, we were surprised and delighted to discover that nickel phosphine catalysts mediate the cycloaddition of ketenes and diynes to afford cyclohexadienones in good yields,” they write. The reaction, shown generically, works with an assortment of ketenes and diynes. The team is still hashing out the details of how the reaction avoids decarbonylation, but it stems from selection of the phosphine ligand.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Directing group lets chemists reach remote C–H bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reversing rules of arene chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful acid prevails upon reluctant alkenes to react

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE