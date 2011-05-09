LyondellBasell To Boost Ethylene

LyondellBasell Industries is the latest chemical firm trying to take advantage of the shale gas boom in the U.S. by installing more ethylene capacity. During a conference call with analysts last week, CEO Jim Gallogly said projects to further “lighten” the feed slate at its Channelview, Texas, cracker from naphtha to ethane will give it an additional 500 million lb of ethylene capacity from ethane over the next 18 months. The company is also undertaking engineering for projects at its Channelview and La Porte, Texas, plants that could further expand ethylene capacity at those facilities by a combined 500 million lb or more. He said the company would also consider building a new cracker with partners in the coming years.
