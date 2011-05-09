Myriad Will Acquire Rules-Based Medicine

Myriad Genetics has agreed to acquire Rules-Based Medicine for $80 million in cash. Based in Salt Lake City, Myriad is a molecular diagnostics company that markets nine products for assessing a person’s risk of developing disease. Austin, Texas-based RBM, meanwhile, discovers novel biomarkers for drug industry partners using its multiplex immunoassay technology. Myriad says the purchase will add eight product candidates and expand its portfolio into new disease states.
