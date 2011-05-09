Advertisement

Policy

NIST Tallies Tech Transfer Efforts

by David J. Hanson
May 9, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 19
An evaluation of government technology transfer activity indicates that from 2005 to 2009, collaborations at federal labs using cooperative research and development agreements (CRADAs) show a slightly upward trend. The number of new patent applications filed and patents issued also rose. The statistics, collected by NIST, provide annual data on patents filed, licenses granted, royalty income, and other parameters of technology transfer for 11 federal agencies with significant lab operations. The report emphasizes that technology transfer is an essential mission of the federal labs and that it promotes real economic growth through development of new products and services. The report also notes presentations at conferences, scientific publications, federal user facilities, and even the development of standard reference materials also serve to effectively transfer technology.

