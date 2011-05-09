Yale Enters Deals With Biotech Firms

Yale University has signed two collaborations to help advance drug candidates in development. Yale researchers will work with Durham, N.C.-based Icagen and Pfizer to explore investigational compounds targeting sodium channels associated with pain. In an alliance with Switzerland’s Debiopharm, university researchers will help develop inhibitors that target a fundamental inflammatory disease pathway. The partners hope to advance Debiopharm’s Debio 1036 program through preclinical and clinical development.
