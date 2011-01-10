AMRI Inks Deal With Genentech

Albany Molecular Research Inc. has signed a licensing agreement with Genentech under which the Roche-owned biotech company will receive an exclusive license to develop drug candidates from AMRI’s antibacterial program. AMRI derived the candidates from its natural products sample collection. In addition, AMRI will collaborate with Genentech in a research program to identify novel antibacterial agents. AMRI will receive an undisclosed up-front licensing fee as well as developmental milestone payments.
