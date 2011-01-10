Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Approvals Declined In 2010

Regulation: Industry faced tough FDA scrutiny of new products

by Ann M. Thayer
January 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

FDA approvals of new small-molecule and biologic drugs decreased last year after a two-year plateau. In 2010, the first full year under a new commissioner, U.S. regulators approved 21 new drug substances, down from 25 in 2009 and 24 in 2008.

Full FDA performance statistics are not yet available for 2010, but the total number of new applications filed has been rising since 2005, mostly for new indications and formulations. Applications for new molecular entities have remained nearly constant.

Most of the notable 2010 approvals came in the second half of the year. They include Amgen’s osteoporosis drug Prolia, Novartis’ multiple sclerosis therapy Gilenya, and Boehringer Ingelheim’s anticoagulant Pradaxa.

As telling as those drugs that made it through, however, are drugs that failed to get approved, were recalled, or have been delayed. In 2010, the agency rejected a long-acting form of the diabetes drug Byetta from Amylin Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly & Co., as well as weight-loss drugs from Arena Pharmaceuticals and Vivus.

Regulators also took a firm stand on safety. Heart problems were behind the withdrawal of Abbott Laboratories’ weight-loss drug Meridia and the generic painkiller propoxyphene. On the same grounds, FDA limited the use of GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes drug Avandia.

And in a recent high-profile case, FDA has proposed removing breast cancer from the indicated uses for Roche’s blockbuster drug Avastin. The agency’s safety-based decision ran counter to the European Medicines Agency’s view.

Some FDA decisions were shifted into 2011. The agency will take more time to review MannKind’s inhaled insulin Afrezza, AstraZeneca’s blood thinner Brilinta, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s ipilimumab cancer therapy, and Benlysta, a lupus drug from Human Genome Sciences and GSK.

Michael Kleinrock, director of market insights at the research firm IMS Health, notes that the lower number of approvals in recent years has been accompanied by lower average sales from those approvals. If this trend were to continue, there could be long-lasting negative implications, he says, “but the industry has experienced this in the past and has rebounded.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

FDA approved a record number of drugs in 2018
Banner Year For New Drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leading Drugs Under Fire In 2015

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE