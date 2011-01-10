Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Europe: Slower Growth To Follow Strong But Varied Rebound In 2011

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Chemical production in Europe rebounded solidly in 2010. But that recovery will moderate in 2011.

“We had a dramatic decline in 2008 and 2009,” says Moncef Hadhri, chief economist at the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), “and we will not get back to the previous level until 2012 at the earliest.”

Chemical production through the first 10 months of 2010 was up 11.3%, but it remains 5.9% below the peak reached in 2007. The pace slowed in the final months, resulting in a 10.0% growth forecast for the year. Growth in 2011 will ease to just 2.5%, CEFIC says.

Inventory rebuilding was the primary driver behind the quick 2010 recovery, notes John Bonarius, European managing director for Chemical Market Associates.

“We had a virtuous circle in 2010,” Bonarius explains. “The underlying base energy prices were moving up, which encouraged consumers to buy ahead of consumption needs as the only practical hedge against rising prices.” Petrochemicals and plastics showed the greatest price gains in 2010, up 18% and 12%, respectively, through October, according to CEFIC.

Also driving growth were chemical exports. The European Union’s trade surplus with the rest of the world rose 9.5% through the first nine months of 2010, according to CEFIC. Domestic demand remains weak, but a strong Asian pull for European goods has buoyed chemicals growth.

And the industry sectors that led the decline—basic inorganics, polymers, and petrochemicals—have also been the fastest to recover.

The regional look masks a varied country-by-country picture. Already, Poland and Belgium have returned to production levels seen in 2007, thanks to their strong dependence on basic chemicals. Germany and France are also showing strong year-on-year growth, at 18.9% and 11.8%, respectively, for 2010. But chemical production in the U.K. is down 2.4% from the first 10 months of 2009, and growth in Italy and Spain remains below the regional average. Such divergent trends suggest that this year will be challenging for many firms.

“For 2011, all bets are off,” Bonarius warns, citing austerity measures in several countries and particular concern for the financial stability of Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Europeans sense recovery
Headwinds but no chemical recession for the US in 2020
Europe’s output recovers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE