Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Gold Catalysis Revisited

A new study helps clear up the controversy over possible palladium-tainted gold catalysis

by Carmen Drahl
January 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Avelino Corma
A theoretical rendering of a gold nanoparticle participating in Sonogashira chemistry.
Credit: Avelino Corma
A theoretical rendering of a gold nanoparticle participating in Sonogashira chemistry.

Transition-metal complexes with one or more gold atoms need help to catalyze cross-couplings such as the Sonogashira reaction, but gold nanoparticles can go it alone, according to work from a team led by Avelino Corma of Spain’s Polytechnic University of Valencia (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/c0cc04564k). Last year, Antonio M. Echavarren of Spain’s Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia and coworkers questioned several groups’ work, including Corma’s, on gold complexes catalyzing the Sonogashira reaction, suggesting that palladium impurities were crucial for the process (C&EN, July 26, 2010, page 41). Corma’s team has now performed kinetic and theoretical studies that suggest gold nanoparticles catalyze the reaction without help from palladium. The researchers also revisited reactivity they reported was catalyzed by gold complexes and found evidence of gold nanoparticle formation over time, suggesting nanoparticle catalysis. Echavarren says the new work is in agreement with both other groups’ work on gold nanoparticles and his team’s study. Organometallic chemist A. Stephen K. Hashmi of the University of Heidelberg, in Germany, adds that it’s not surprising that the groups find different catalytic behavior because they are dealing with very different gold species. “I think both teams are right,” Hashmi says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE