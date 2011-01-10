Henry Warson, 93, an industrial chemist of Solihull, England, died on Nov. 4, 2010.
Warson received a B.Sc. in chemistry from Queen Mary’s College, London (now Queen Mary, University of London), in 1939 and a Ph.D. from the University of London in 1963.
He began his career working for Vinyl Products in Surrey, England, before joining Dunlop’s Chemical Products Division in Solihull in 1962 as a technical manager for polymers. Beginning in 1970, he worked as a chemical consultant and expert witness.
Warson wrote and edited several books, many in the field of polymerization. He was a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1958. He founded and was an active member of Solihull Hebrew Congregation.
He is survived by his daughter, Ruthanne Sireling, and six grandchildren. His wife, Phyllis, predeceased him.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter