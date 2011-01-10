Sigma-Aldrich Acquires Cerilliant

Sigma-Aldrich has acquired Cerilliant, a supplier of reference standards and materials based in Round Rock, Texas. The acquisition will add 2,800 products to Sigma’s offerings for the clinical diagnostics, environmental, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, forensic, and clinical toxicology markets. The Cerilliant business, formerly the analytical reference materials division of Radian International, is 30 years old and employs 65 people. It has been owned by the Dallas private equity firm Argenta Partners since Radian spun it off in 2000.
