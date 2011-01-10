Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Two’s A Charm For Nickel Complex

Organometallics: Low-coordinate nickel species presents intriguing electronic structure and reactivity

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A multi-institution research team has prepared the first two-coordinate transition-metal complex containing an imido ligand. This coordinatively unsaturated nickel(II) complex demonstrates enhanced chemical reactivity over more highly coordinated complexes and potentially signals a new facet of research for organometallic chemists.

The active versions of transition-metal complexes in many chemical reactions, such as olefin metathesis and the reduction of nitrogen to ammonia, contain multiple bonds between a metal with a vacant d orbital and a ligand with abundant electron density. But chemists struggle to re-create these reactive intermediates as isolable molecules.

In a new study, Carl A. Laskowski and Gregory L. Hillhouse of the University of Chicago and coworkers show one way to do it: They pair nickel with an extremely bulky imidazole N-heterocyclic carbene ligand on one side and a bulky terphenyl imido ligand on the other (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja1101213).

The “massive steric profile” of the imidazole helps prevent more than two ligands from accessing the nickel, Hillhouse notes. As a result, the complex adjusts its electronic structure by forming a linear C–Ni=N core dominated by π-bonding. The nickel atom features a “high spin” d8 electron configuration with two unpaired electrons, whereas most two-coordinate transition-metal complexes have a paired d10 electron configuration. Study coauthor Thomas R. Cundari of the University of North Texas confirmed these experimental findings with density functional theory calculations.

Reactive substrates such as carbon monoxide and ethylene readily add across the Ni=N bond, resulting in the transfer of the imido group to the substrate to form isocyanates and vinylamines, respectively. This reactivity is greatly enhanced relative to three-coordinate nickel imido complexes, Hillhouse says.

“This piece of work illustrates a new way to effect the catalytic synthesis of organonitrogen compounds,” says Christopher C. Cummins of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, whose group focuses on using large ligands to make low-coordinate complexes. “The two-coordinate nickel imido catalyst itself represents a breakthrough in the chemistry of nickel,” Cummins adds, “and the simplicity of the transfer reaction system renders it amenable to a high degree of mechanistic analysis.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triple adamantane expands the boundary of phosphine ligands
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Demonstrate New Feats Of Hydroamination
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixing And Matching Metals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE