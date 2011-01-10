UCB Plans Swiss Biologics Facility

The Belgian drug company UCB will spend about $330 million to build a microbial manufacturing plant for Cimzia, a monoclonal antibody used to treat Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis. The company says the plant will open in 2015 at its site in Bulle, Switzerland. It will complement a planned pilot plant in Belgium and contract manufacturing agreements, including one with Lonza. Last month, UCB agreed to sell three pharmaceutical chemical plants in Europe to the contract manufacturer Aesica.
