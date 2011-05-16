Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Unigel, a Brazilian producer of styrene, plans to build a 90,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plant at its Guarujá, Brazil, complex. The company expects to complete the $43 million plant next year.

Albemarle has acquired Catilin, an Ames, Iowa-based developer of heterogeneous biodiesel catalysts. Albemarle says it has become the world’s largest supplier of heterogeneous biofuel catalysts since launching its alternative fuel technology division in 2007.

PerkinElmer, looking to expand its next-generation DNA sequencing and analysis offerings, has acquired Geospiza. The company develops software for managing genetic analysis and lab work flows, which it delivers through a Web-based cloud-computing environment.

BASF has named Hans Engel chairman and CEO of BASF Corp., its North American affiliate. Engel, a 23-year veteran of the German firm, succeeds Kurt Bock, who recently became chairman of BASF.

Navin Fluorine in India has acquired a 51% stake in privately held Manchester Organics. The U.K.-based company specializes in the lab-scale synthesis of specialty organic chemicals, including fluorinated compounds.

Chemtura is expanding capacity for calcium sulfonate grease at its West Hill, Ontario, plant by 40% in a project it expects to complete later this year. The grease is used in the marine, steel, mining, construction, and food industries.Verdezyne, a start-up that is developing yeast strains to ferment ethanol and adipic acid from renewable sources, has closed a round of funding that included new investors BP Alternative Energy Ventures and DSM Venturing.

Verdezyne, a start-up that is developing yeast strains to ferment ethanol and adipic acid from renewable sources, has closed a round of funding that included new investors BP Alternative Energy Ventures and DSM Venturing.

Pfizer and Heidelberg, Germany-based Cellzome will work together on epigenetic mechanisms involved in the regulation of stem cell differentiation. Cellzome will use its chemoproteomics platform, which enables the discovery of small-molecule drugs targeting protein complexes that cause disease, and Pfizer will contribute its expertise in stem cell handling and regenerative medicine.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Transition Bio closes funding to find biomolecular condensates
Antheia to access Ginkgo’s enzyme screening and design technology
Solugen raises funds for sugar-derived hydrogen peroxide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE