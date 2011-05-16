Unigel, a Brazilian producer of styrene, plans to build a 90,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plant at its Guarujá, Brazil, complex. The company expects to complete the $43 million plant next year.
Albemarle has acquired Catilin, an Ames, Iowa-based developer of heterogeneous biodiesel catalysts. Albemarle says it has become the world’s largest supplier of heterogeneous biofuel catalysts since launching its alternative fuel technology division in 2007.
PerkinElmer, looking to expand its next-generation DNA sequencing and analysis offerings, has acquired Geospiza. The company develops software for managing genetic analysis and lab work flows, which it delivers through a Web-based cloud-computing environment.
BASF has named Hans Engel chairman and CEO of BASF Corp., its North American affiliate. Engel, a 23-year veteran of the German firm, succeeds Kurt Bock, who recently became chairman of BASF.
Navin Fluorine in India has acquired a 51% stake in privately held Manchester Organics. The U.K.-based company specializes in the lab-scale synthesis of specialty organic chemicals, including fluorinated compounds.
Chemtura is expanding capacity for calcium sulfonate grease at its West Hill, Ontario, plant by 40% in a project it expects to complete later this year. The grease is used in the marine, steel, mining, construction, and food industries.Verdezyne, a start-up that is developing yeast strains to ferment ethanol and adipic acid from renewable sources, has closed a round of funding that included new investors BP Alternative Energy Ventures and DSM Venturing.
Verdezyne, a start-up that is developing yeast strains to ferment ethanol and adipic acid from renewable sources, has closed a round of funding that included new investors BP Alternative Energy Ventures and DSM Venturing.
Pfizer and Heidelberg, Germany-based Cellzome will work together on epigenetic mechanisms involved in the regulation of stem cell differentiation. Cellzome will use its chemoproteomics platform, which enables the discovery of small-molecule drugs targeting protein complexes that cause disease, and Pfizer will contribute its expertise in stem cell handling and regenerative medicine.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter