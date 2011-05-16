Chemical Disclosure Sought In Europe

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) is being sued by two nongovernmental organizations for the agency’s failure to release the names of companies that produce toxic chemicals. The International Chemical Secretariat, a chemical watchdog group, and ClientEarth, an environmental law organization, contend that ECHA is violating several provisions of the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization & Restriction of Chemical substances (REACH) program by not divulging which companies are producing chemicals that have been classified as being of very high concern. The groups say that the public has a right to know about dangerous chemicals in the environment and that commercial interests must not take precedence over people’s health. ECHA said in a statement that it plans to make more information available on chemicals but that it has no response at this time to the lawsuit.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter