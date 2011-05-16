DSM Is Buying Vitatene

DSM will buy Vitatene, a León, Spain-based maker of natural carotenoids, from its Italian parent company, P&R Group, for an undisclosed sum. Vitatene’s carotenoids, made via fermentation by the fungus Blakeslea trispora, add natural coloring, vitamin A, and other health properties to foods, beverages, and supplements. The acquisition adds to DSM’s nutrition business and will help the firm compete in the natural products market. In late 2010, DSM acquired Martek Biosciences and its portfolio of microbial polyunsaturated fatty acids for $1.1 billion.
