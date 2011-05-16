Dow Expands Epoxies In Germany

Dow Chemical is expanding liquid epoxy resin (LER) capacity at its plant in Stade, Germany, by 30,000 metric tons per year. The project, which is planned to be completed by the end of 2012, will increase Dow’s global LER capacity by 10%. The company says Germany is an ideal location for the expansion because alternative energy technologies such as wind power are popular and use epoxy resins. The company is also restarting an idle plant in Freeport, Texas, that has 100,000 metric tons per year of capacity for the epoxy raw material epichlorohydrin.
