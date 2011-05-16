DuPont Expands Titanium Dioxide

DuPont has unveiled expansions to boost its capacity of titanium dioxide by 350,000 metric tons per year. The company, the world’s largest producer of the white pigment, plans to build a new 200,000-metric-ton-per-year TiO2 plant at its Altamira, Mexico, site, at a cost of $500 million. DuPont plans to complete the plant by the end of 2014. The company says improvement projects at its five other TiO2 plants will boost capacity by another 150,000 metric tons. The company also remains committed to a project, originally announced in 2005, to build a 200,000-metric-ton TiO2 plant in Dongying, China.
