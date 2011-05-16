Germany’s Merck Restarts In Japan

Merck KGaA resumed normal operations at its Onahama, Japan, production site on May 8. The facility had been closed because of damage sustained in the March 11 earthquake. Among other products, the Onahama site makes Xirallic effect pigments used in automotive coatings. Merck says repairs to the facility, which began on April 4, were completed ahead of schedule. The plant is located about 35 miles south of the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and outside the evacuation zone. Merck says it is monitoring public directives regarding radiation levels to ensure worker safety, and it is also testing products shipped from the plant to make sure they comply with safety regulations.
