Honeywell Hikes Blowing-Agent Output

Honeywell has tripled capacity for hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234ze at its Buffalo site over the past 18 months through a series of equipment upgrades and productivity improvements. HFO-1234ze is a fluorine-based propellant and blowing agent used to make insulating foams. It has a global-warming potential (GWP) of 6, only six times greater than CO2, making it a better environmental choice than the hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) it replaces: HFC-134a and HFC-152a, which have GWPs of 1,430 and 124, respectively.
