M&G Will Build Resin Capacity

Mossi & Ghisolfi plans to build a 1 million-metric-ton-per-year polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin plant and a plant to make 1.2 million metric tons of purified terephthalic acid, the raw material used to make PET, in the U.S. The Italian firm has narrowed its search for a plant location to Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company hasn’t disclosed the cost of the plants, which are expected to be completed 30 months after construction begins. The company will use the same solid-state polymerization technology it uses at a new 650,000-metric-ton plant in Brazil. M&G originally announced plans for a 1 million-metric-ton plant in the U.S. in 2007 but shelved the project because of the recession. M&G has 850,000 metric tons of PET capacity in the U.S. It had been the largest U.S. PET maker until earlier this year, when DAK Americas and Indorama surpassed it with their purchases of the U.S. PET units of Eastman Chemical and Invista, respectively.