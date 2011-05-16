Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Methane Yields To Supercritical CO2

Carbon dioxide solvent, coupled with a silver catalyst, provides the right conditions for a successful C–H functionalization

by Carmen Drahl
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Methane is a molecule that rarely bows to chemists’ will, but researchers in Spain and France have coaxed it to do their bidding by using a silver catalyst and supercritical carbon dioxide solvent (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1204131). Few successful functionalizations of methane have been reported, so Gregorio Asensio of Spain’s University of Valencia, Michel Etienne of France’s University of Toulouse, Pedro J. Pérez of Spain’s University of Huelva, and colleagues decided to apply their electron-poor silver catalysts to the problem. Designed with heavily halogenated versions of so-called scorpionate ligands, which grip silver like a scorpion’s pincers, the catalysts were known to insert carbenes into relatively inert alkane C–H bonds. At first, however, the chemistry was problematic for methane because of side reactions and solubility issues. The researchers solved the problems by switching their solvent to supercritical CO2, which doesn’t react with intermediates and is miscible with methane. They show that a carbene generated from ethyl diazoacetate inserts into a methane C–H bond to make a new C–C bond, forming ethyl propionate, a chemical commonly used in the food and flavor industry, albeit in only 19% yield.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE