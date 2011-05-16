MicroPhage Staph Test Wins FDA Approval

FDA has granted clearance to a blood culture test from MicroPhage that detects methicillin-antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The test technology was developed by Kent J. Voorhees, a chemistry professor at the Colorado School of Mines, and former Ph.D. student Angelo Madonna. The test delivers results in five hours, compared with up to three days for other methods, according to MicroPhage. Voorhees and partner Jack Wheeler launched MicroPhage in 2002.
