Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Returns Drug To Rigel

by Lisa M. Jarvis
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
As a result of its decision to trim the number of therapeutic areas in its research portfolio, Pfizer has returned the rights to the allergic asthma drug candidate R343 to Rigel Pharmaceuticals. R343, poised for Phase II trials, will now become Rigel’s most advanced wholly owned project. Rigel and Pfizer began working together in 2005 on small-molecule inhibitors of syk, a protein tyrosine kinase that plays a key role in the immune cascade, and Pfizer chose R343 as a lead candidate a year later. R343 is not the only casualty of pipeline cutbacks at big pharmaceutical firms. In recent months, Merck & Co. returned projects to Galapagos and Portola Pharmaceuticals, and GlaxoSmithKline ended a long-standing collaboration with Targacept.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

