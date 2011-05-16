Targray To Distribute New Dow Solar Films

Targray Technology International, a materials supplier to the photovoltaic manufacturing industry, will be the exclusive distributor of Dow Chemical’s Enlight polyolefin encapsulant films. Dow claims that the films, introduced in 2010, are better than competitors’ ethylene vinyl acetate-based products at preventing efficiency loss from long-term exposure to heat, moisture, and UV light.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter