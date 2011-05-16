Tokuyama Augments Polysilicon Project

Tokuyama will significantly boost the size of the polysilicon plant it is building in Sarawak, Malaysia. The Japanese chemical company is in the midst of constructing a 6,200-metric-ton-per-year facility that will cost close to $1 billion. Now the firm says it will invest an additional $1.2 billion to add 13,800 metric tons of capacity by January 2015. Tokuyama is also boosting capacity at its Japanese plant by 20% to 11,000 metric tons. The firm’s goal is to double its share of the global solar silicon market to 10% while maintaining its 20% share of the semiconductor silicon market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter